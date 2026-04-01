Beyond Meat Shares Slide After Q4 Double Miss, Weak Outlook Adds Pressure

Beyond Meat stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s pressuring BYND stock?

Q4 Results

Beyond reported an adjusted loss of 29 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a 13 cent-loss. In addition, it reported revenue of $61.58 million, missing the consensus estimate of $62.56 million and representing a 19.7% year-over-year decline.

The company ended the quarter with $217.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, as well as $415.7 million in total outstanding debt.

"Our results for the fourth quarter of 2025 reflect ongoing headwinds in the plant-based meat category as well as the financial impact of several restructuring charges that, while costly, we believe will support the Company’s path to sustainable operations," said CEO Ethan Brown.

Looking ahead, Beyond sees first-quarter revenue of $57.00 million to $59.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $66.74 million.

Sellers Maintain Control As Momentum Stalls

Beyond is trading 8.1% below its 20-day SMA and 26.6% below its 100-day SMA, a sign that both short- and intermediate-term trend pressure is still in control. Shares are down 77.15% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

Momentum is not screaming oversold right now: RSI is at 46.60, which sits in neutral territory and suggests sellers aren't fully exhausted. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0353 versus a signal line at -0.0291, keeping a bearish bias in place as downside momentum remains slightly stronger than upside follow-through.

The combination of neutral RSI (46.60) and bearish MACD (-0.0353 below -0.0291) suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $1.00

: $1.00 Key Support: 50 cents

Beyond Shares Fall

BYND Price Action: At the time of publication, Beyond shares are trading 6.20% lower at 66 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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