Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
WeRide sign
April 1, 2026 8:43 AM 2 min read

WeRide, Grab Launch Singapore's First Autonomous Public Ride Service

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) shares rose in Wednesday's premarket trading.

The Ai.R service is currently free, operates on weekdays, and includes onboard safety operators as both companies prepare for a mid-2026 commercial rollout.

Technical Indicators

WRD is trading 18.2% above its 20-day SMA and 1.0% above its 100-day SMA, indicating improving intermediate momentum, even though the longer-term trend is still repairing.

Shares are down 41.88% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to the 52-week low ($6.00) than the 52-week high ($14.26).

RSI is at 62.86, in neutral territory, suggesting momentum is positive but not stretched. MACD is at 0.0611 versus a signal line of -0.1149, a bullish configuration that points to improving trend pressure after the recent swing low on 2026-03-23.

The combination of neutral-to-firm RSI (62.86) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

  • Key Resistance: $8.50
  • Key Support: $6.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock has a Buy Rating and an average price target of $21.52 (high: $37.00; low: $11.40) from 27 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

  • HSBC: Initiated with Buy (Target $11.40) (Mar. 31)
  • B of A Securities: Initiated with Buy (Target $12.00) (Dec. 1, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for WeRide, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

  • Momentum: Weak (Score: 9.58) — The stock's trend strength is still lagging on a longer lookback, even with a recent bounce off the March lows.

The Verdict: WeRide Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-challenged setup, with only one scored pillar currently available. With momentum still weak, traders typically want to see cleaner follow-through above nearby resistance before treating the recent rebound as a durable trend shift.

Top ETF Exposure

  • Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CABZ): 4.83% Weight

Significance: Because WRD carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

WRD Stock Price Activity: WeRide shares were up 0.25% at $8.11, and GRAB was up 1.63% at $3.72 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved