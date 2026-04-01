WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) shares rose in Wednesday's premarket trading.

The Ai.R service is currently free, operates on weekdays, and includes onboard safety operators as both companies prepare for a mid-2026 commercial rollout.

Technical Indicators

WRD is trading 18.2% above its 20-day SMA and 1.0% above its 100-day SMA, indicating improving intermediate momentum, even though the longer-term trend is still repairing.

Shares are down 41.88% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to the 52-week low ($6.00) than the 52-week high ($14.26).

RSI is at 62.86, in neutral territory, suggesting momentum is positive but not stretched. MACD is at 0.0611 versus a signal line of -0.1149, a bullish configuration that points to improving trend pressure after the recent swing low on 2026-03-23.

The combination of neutral-to-firm RSI (62.86) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $8.50

: $8.50 Key Support: $6.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock has a Buy Rating and an average price target of $21.52 (high: $37.00; low: $11.40) from 27 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

HSBC : Initiated with Buy (Target $11.40) (Mar. 31)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $11.40) (Mar. 31) B of A Securities: Initiated with Buy (Target $12.00) (Dec. 1, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for WeRide, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 9.58) — The stock's trend strength is still lagging on a longer lookback, even with a recent bounce off the March lows.

The Verdict: WeRide Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-challenged setup, with only one scored pillar currently available. With momentum still weak, traders typically want to see cleaner follow-through above nearby resistance before treating the recent rebound as a durable trend shift.

Top ETF Exposure

Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CABZ): 4.83% Weight

Significance: Because WRD carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

WRD Stock Price Activity: WeRide shares were up 0.25% at $8.11, and GRAB was up 1.63% at $3.72 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock