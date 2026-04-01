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Beyond Meat editorial. Illustrative photo for news about Beyond Meat - a producer of plant-based meat substitutes. Vegan meat logo
April 1, 2026 8:02 AM 2 min read

Beyond Meat Posts Downbeat Q4 Results, Joins RH, ORIC Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) fell sharply in pre-market trading following downbeat fourth-quarter results.

Beyond Meat reported fourth-quarter revenue of $61.59 million, missing analyst estimates of $62.57 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported an adjusted loss of 29 cents for the quarter, missing estimates for a loss of 13 cents.

Beyond Meat shares tumbled 10.9% to $0.62 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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