U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) fell sharply in pre-market trading following downbeat fourth-quarter results.

Beyond Meat reported fourth-quarter revenue of $61.59 million, missing analyst estimates of $62.57 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported an adjusted loss of 29 cents for the quarter, missing estimates for a loss of 13 cents.

Beyond Meat shares tumbled 10.9% to $0.62 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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