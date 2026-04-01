Why Is Newmont Stock Gaining Wednesday?

Spot gold rose to approximately $4,700 per ounce, according to Trading Economics. Traders are reacting to signs of de-escalation in Middle East tensions. Lower oil prices often follow such geopolitical shifts, benefiting mining cost structures.

Geopolitical Shifts Impact Sentiment

Technical Analysis

Newmont is trading 0.1% above its 20-day SMA and 1.6% above its 100-day SMA, but it remains 7.1% below its 50-day SMA, which keeps the intermediate trend in “repair mode” even as the longer-term uptrend stays intact. Shares are up 124.17% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

RSI is at 48.66, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the stock isn’t stretched in either direction right now. MACD is at -4.3255 versus a signal line of -4.4219, a bullish configuration that hints downside pressure is easing even though the MACD remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $127.50

: $127.50 Key Support: $108.00

Company Context

Newmont is the world’s largest gold miner, and its scale matters because it gives the company a deep portfolio of producing assets and optionality to gold prices across multiple regions.

It expanded through major deals, including Goldcorp in 2019 and Newcrest in November 2023, and it also combined its Nevada mines into a joint venture with Barrick later in 2019.

Today, its portfolio includes 11 mines and interests in two joint ventures spanning the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

After selling six higher-cost, smaller mines following the Newcrest acquisition, the company is expected to sell roughly 5.3 million ounces of gold in 2026 from its continuing mines, with copper, silver, zinc, and lead contributing as byproducts alongside roughly two decades of gold reserves as of the end of December 2025.

NEM Price Action: Newmont shares were up 3.81% at $112.37 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock