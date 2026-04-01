Target Hospitality Stock Hits 52-Week High - Here's Why

The company is expected to generate over $550 million in revenue from this deal, which is aimed at constructing a data center hub for a top-five hyperscaler.

Also, Target Hospitality raised its preliminary 2026 sales outlook to $360 million–$370 million from $320 million–$330 million, signaling stronger expected revenue growth.

“As recent WHS contract awards come online and scale through 2026, along with the build‑out and completion of the Data Center Hub by mid‑2027, the company expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to build through 2026 and into 2027,” the company said in a press release.

What’s The Deal?

Target Hospitality is set to leverage a substantial portion of its existing assets to construct the Data Center Hub, with an anticipated net capital investment of approximately $115 to $125 million. The contract is expected to generate committed minimum revenue over its initial term of about five years, with additional variable revenue potential depending on customer occupancy.

The Data Center Hub will be designed to accommodate around 4,000 individuals, with construction starting immediately and first occupancy expected in the third quarter of 2026. This contract not only validates Target’s operational model but also strengthens its position in high-growth markets, enhancing revenue visibility and supporting consistent cash flows.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 23.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 42.3% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength. Shares have increased 36.67% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 60.00, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.4672, below its signal line at 0.4901, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $9.50

: $9.50 Key Support: $8.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Target Hospitality is slated to provide its next financial update on May 18, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Down from Loss of 7 cents)

: Loss of 10 cents (Down from Loss of 7 cents) Revenue Estimate : $74.37 million (Up from $69.90 million)

: $74.37 million (Up from $69.90 million) Valuation: Forward P/E ratio not available

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Strong_buy rating with an average price target of $12.54. Recent analyst moves include:

Oppenheimer : Upgraded to Outperform (Target $11.00) (Mar. 17)

: Upgraded to Outperform (Target $11.00) (Mar. 17) Stifel: Buy (Maintains Target to $11.00) (Dec. 30, 2025)

Top ETF Exposure

State Street SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSE:EDIV): 3.35% Weight

(NYSE:EDIV): 3.35% Weight iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSE:THD): 16.00% Weight

Significance: Because TH carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TH Price Action: Target Hospitality shares were up 22.74% at $11.39 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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