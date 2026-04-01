Why Tilray Brands Shares Are Surging In Wednesday's Premarket

Q3 Fiscal 2026 Earnings In Focus

Market participants are positioning themselves ahead of Tilray’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. The company plans to release these figures before the opening bell on Wednesday.

Historical data provides a bullish backdrop for the event. Notably, Tilray has beaten consensus earnings-per-share estimates in eight consecutive quarters.

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Short Interest Report

Data shows short interest in Tilray decreased from 16.66 million to 15.41 million shares. Approximately 13.33% of the float is currently sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2.75 million shares, the days-to-cover ratio sits at 5.6 days.

Technical Analysis

TLRY is trading 1.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but it remains 20.8% below its 100-day SMA, highlighting a short-term bounce attempt inside a still-damaged longer-term trend.

Shares are down 1.1% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs. The RSI is at 41.24, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.3548 and below its signal line at -0.3442.

Key Resistance : $8.00

: $8.00 Key Support: $6.50

TLRY Stock Price Activity: Tilray Brands shares were up 6.26% at $6.88 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock