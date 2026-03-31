Why Exxon Mobil Stock Is Falling Tuesday Afternoon

Exxon Mobil shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why are XOM shares declining?

Exxon Loses Some Of Its Geopolitical Premium

A Wall Street Journal report said President Donald Trump told aides he was willing to end military hostilities with Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed. At the same time, U.S. stocks staged a relief rally, with the S&P 500 up 2.9%, the Nasdaq-100 up 3.3% and the 10-year Treasury yield falling to 4.3%.

That mix can pressure Exxon even with WTI crude still above $102 per barrel. For oil majors, the key issue is not just where crude trades now, but where the market thinks the geopolitical shock is heading next.

Risk-On Rotation Pulls Capital Toward Tech And Growth

Exxon had benefited from a war-premium mindset, for which investors were pricing in the risk of broader regional escalation, deeper supply disruption and an even sharper spike in oil.

Trump's apparent openness to an exit gives traders a reason to start fading some of that premium. In plain English: Exxon can fall because the market is suddenly less willing to bet on the most extreme upside oil scenario.

There is also a rotation effect. Tuesday's rebound was led by tech and other risk-sensitive groups as yields cooled and investors rushed back into growth. In that setup, money can rotate out of recent commodity winners and inflation hedges, leaving Exxon under pressure even before crude meaningfully rolls over.

Analyst Consensus On Exxon Remains Bullish Despite Tuesday Pullback

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $145.23. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Raises target to $172 on March 27)

: Overweight (Raises target to $172 on March 27) HSBC : Hold (Raises target to $158 on March 20)

: Hold (Raises target to $158 on March 20) Mizuho: Neutral (Raises target to $162 on March 17)

XOM Shares Close Lower Tuesday

XOM Price Action: Exxon Mobil shares closed Tuesday lower by 1.06% at $169.66, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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