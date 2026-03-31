ChargePoint Stock Jumps 9% Tuesday: What's Going On?

ChargePoint stock is among today’s top performers. What’s driving CHPT stock higher?

Falling Treasury Yields Help Recharge Risk Appetite For Growth Stocks

The broader market moved sharply higher, with the Nasdaq-100 up about 3.3% and the 10-year Treasury yield falling to 4.3% after retreating from a recent eight-month high, a setup that appeared to support speculative and rate-sensitive stocks.

That backdrop can matter a lot for ChargePoint because the company sits in a part of the market where valuation is heavily tied to future growth rather than current earnings power.

When Treasury yields fall, the discount rate investors use to value those future cash flows also comes down. That tends to make long-duration companies like ChargePoint look more attractive on a present-value basis.

Lower Borrowing Costs Could Improve EV Charging Demand And Funding Flexibility

Lower yields can also help the business more directly. ChargePoint operates in an industry that depends on infrastructure spending, commercial buildouts and financing-friendly conditions.

If borrowing costs ease, that can improve the economics for fleet operators, property owners, workplaces and other customers considering charger installations.

It can also reduce pressure on companies like ChargePoint that may need ongoing capital, making lower-rate environments especially supportive for sentiment, funding flexibility and project demand.

ChargePoint RSI Shows Persistent Weak Momentum Over The Past Six Months

ChargePoint's RSI has mostly ranged between 30 and 60 over the past six months, indicating the stock has spent the majority of its time in neutral-to-weak momentum rather than sustained overbought conditions.

Notably, the RSI has repeatedly dipped near or below the 30 level, suggesting recurring oversold periods and persistent downside pressure with only brief, limited rebounds.

CHPT Shares Surge Tuesday Afternoon

CHPT Price Action: ChargePoint Hldgs shares were up 8.20% at $4.88 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $4.44, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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