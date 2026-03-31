NVDA stock is climbing. See the chart and price action here.

SaaS Shorts

Jackson says his bearish position is rooted in what he calls the "AI Paradox."

After reading 716 corporate earnings transcripts, Jackson claims to have found a statistically significant pattern: the more a company talks about artificial intelligence, the worse its forward stock returns — by an average 5.4% relative to peers.

"The companies that talk about AI the most have the worst forward stock returns," Jackson wrote. "It's statistically significant. I call it the AI Paradox."

His thesis challenges the popular narrative that AI hype automatically translates to business growth. Many software executives, Jackson argues, have leaned heavily on AI buzzwords to excite investors rather than showcase operational results.

In essence, frequent AI mentions are a red flag — not a bullish signal.

Cybersecurity Longs

Unlike overhyped SaaS platforms, he believes AI genuinely strengthens these companies' core business value, enhancing detection, prevention, and automation capabilities.

His "AI Paradox" may ultimately capture a shift from storytelling to measurable execution as Wall Street reevaluates how much AI optimism is already priced in and what effect AI will have on the software industry.

Photo: Who is Danny / Shutterstock