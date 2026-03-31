What's Behind The Jump In Alphabet Stock?

Alphabet stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s behind GOOG gains?

Google's announcement centers on Veo 3.1 Lite, a new budget‑friendly video model designed for developers who need to generate large volumes of content without paying premium rates. It delivers the same speed as Veo 3.1 Fast but at less than half the cost and supports both text‑to‑video and image‑to‑video creation in 720p and 1080p.

Developers can also choose clip lengths of 4, 6 or 8 seconds, with pricing adjusting accordingly. The model is available starting today through the paid tier of the Gemini API and Google AI Studio.

Google also said it will cut prices for Veo 3.1 Fast on April 7, making it easier for developers to integrate video generation into their products. Google wants to broaden access to AI video tools and pull more developers into its ecosystem.

Macro Tailwinds Add Fuel To Alphabet's Rally

The timing couldn't be better for the stock. Semiconductor and tech indexes are up between 2% and 3% as investors react to signs that tensions in the Middle East may be easing.

According to the latest reports, President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. could wind down its military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains partially closed, a shift that markets are interpreting as a potential step toward de‑escalation.

The Technical Picture

Alphabet is trading 4.1% below its 20-day SMA and 8% below its 100-day SMA, showing the near-term trend is still under pressure even after Tuesday's bounce. Shares are up 83.00% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week high than its 52-week low.

The RSI is at 23.56, which is oversold and often signals selling pressure may be getting stretched. Meanwhile, MACD is at -8.6663 and remains below its signal line at -5.8516, keeping the momentum backdrop bearish despite the rebound attempt.

The combination of oversold RSI (below 30) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $311.00

: $311.00 Key Support: $271.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $274.71. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $348.00) (Feb. 12)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $348.00) (Feb. 12) Scotiabank : Sector Outperform (Raises Target to $400.00) (Feb. 5)

: Sector Outperform (Raises Target to $400.00) (Feb. 5) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $395.00) (Feb. 5)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Alphabet highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

The Verdict: Alphabet’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with strong momentum and very high quality characteristics. The main trade-off is valuation — if the stock can reclaim the $311.00 resistance zone, the premium multiple is easier to defend, but failure there keeps the chart in "bounce within a pullback" mode.

GOOG Price Action: Alphabet shares were up 4.72% at $286.03 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock