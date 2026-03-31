Super Micro Computer Stock Rises On Middle East Conflict Optimism

Super Micro Computer stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are SMCI shares rallying?

Geopolitical Tensions Show Signs Of Cooling

Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed that message, saying indirect negotiations are underway and suggesting U.S. objectives could be achieved within weeks. While the situation remains tense, markets are reading the latest statements as a possible step toward de‑escalation.

Powell's Comments Add Fuel To The Risk Rally

Layered on top of the geopolitical backdrop were remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said inflation expectations remain "well anchored." That reassurance helped calm fears of near‑term rate hikes.

Lower perceived rate risk is a direct tailwind for high‑growth tech names, especially for companies tied to AI infrastructure, where long‑duration earnings matter.

SMCI Technical Analysis

Super Micro Computer is trading 20.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 29.2% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down despite Tuesday's rebound. Shares are down 34.54% over the past 12 months and remain positioned much closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

Momentum gauges are not yet confirming a durable reversal: the RSI is at 31.62, which is neutral but hovering near oversold conditions after the oversold reading on 2026-03-20. Meanwhile, MACD is at -2.6332 and remains below its signal line at -1.7396, a bearish configuration that suggests rallies may still face selling pressure.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range with bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $28.00

: $28.00 Key Support: $19.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $36.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt : Buy (Lowers Target to $32.00) (Mar. 25)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $32.00) (Mar. 25) Citigroup : Neutral (Lowers Target to $25.00) (Mar. 24)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $25.00) (Mar. 24) B of A Securities: Underperform (Lowers Target to $24.00) (Mar. 24)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Super Micro Computer highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

The Verdict: Super Micro Computer’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a valuation-and-quality-heavy profile that's still being held back by very weak momentum. For longer-term investors, that often means the fundamental "case" may look better than the chart — so the key question is whether price can defend the $19.50 area and start reclaiming moving averages.

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro Computer shares were up 6.70% at $22.47 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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