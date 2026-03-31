Dell Shares Dip Amid Cautious Analyst Coverage: What To Know

Dell Technologies stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why is DELL stock dropping?

Truist Initiates Dell With A Hold

Truist Securities analyst Matthew Niknam kicked off coverage with a Hold rating and a $170 price target, a stance that effectively tells investors to take a breather and let the story play out. The note arrives amid a flurry of recent analyst activity around Dell, including several price target changes in March, a cluster of updates that can trigger short‑term repositioning even when the broader narrative remains intact.

Dell stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $169.73. Other recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Raises Target to $205.00) (Mar. 26)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $205.00) (Mar. 26) B of A Securities: Buy (Raises Target to $172.00) (Mar. 23)

Dell’s stock is dropping despite Tuesday’s strong market backdrop. The Dow is up about 2%, the S&P 500 is climbing more than 2.3%, and the Nasdaq is up nearly 2.8% as investors pile back into risk assets. Tech is leading the charge, with the XLK sector ETF up more than 3%.

Dell Remains Above Key Levels

Even with Tuesday's pullback, Dell's chart still looks constructive. The stock sits about 1.4% above its 20‑day moving average and nearly 20% above its 100‑day, keeping the intermediate‑term uptrend intact. Shares have surged more than 74% over the past year and remain much closer to their 52‑week highs than their lows — a sign that the longer‑term momentum hasn't broken.

RSI is at 59.07, which sits in neutral territory and suggests momentum has cooled from last week's overbought condition without breaking down. MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 10.8674 above the signal line at 10.0773, and the positive 0.7901 histogram supports the idea that upside momentum hasn't fully rolled over.

The combination of RSI above 50 and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with trend strength still intact but less "hot" than it was near the late-March peak.

Key Resistance : $166.00

: $166.00 Key Support: $146.50

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Dell highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

The Verdict: Dell’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with moderate growth characteristics and a valuation profile that isn't screaming cheap. For longer-term bulls, the setup argues for respecting the uptrend while using nearby support/resistance to manage entries and risk.

DELL Price Action: Dell shares were down 2.95% at $159.75 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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