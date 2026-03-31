Why Is RTX Corporation Stock Gaining Tuesday?

RTX Corp. (NYSE:RTX) shares are trading higher during Tuesday's session.

Pratt & Whitney, a unit of RTX, said Tuesday it secured a $3.8 billion contract modification for lots 18–19 of the F135 engine, bringing the total contract value to $6.6 billion.

The deal supports production for F-35 fighter jets and includes engines, spares and support services. The company is ramping up output to meet rising global demand, backed by more than $1 billion in recent manufacturing investments.

F135 production has increased 20%, with over 1,400 engines delivered to date, supporting 20 allied nations.

Technical Analysis

Currently, the stock is trading 5.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and is 0.5% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating some short-term weakness but longer-term strength.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased 44.15% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, reflecting a strong upward trend.

The RSI is at 31.81, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at -2.8955, below its signal line at -0.8743, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while there is some strength, traders should remain cautious.

Key Resistance : $206.50

: $206.50 Key Support: $182.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

RTX is slated to provide its next financial update on April 21, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.51 (Up from $1.47)

: $1.51 (Up from $1.47) Revenue Estimate : $21.41 billion (Up from $20.31 billion)

: $21.41 billion (Up from $20.31 billion) Valuation: P/E of 37.7x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $186.43. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $238.00) (Feb. 5)

: Buy (Raises Target to $238.00) (Feb. 5) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $215.00) (Jan. 28)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $215.00) (Jan. 28) RBC Capital: Outperform (Raises Target to $230.00) (Jan. 28)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because RTX carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

RTX Price Action: RTX shares were up 2.44% at $191.71 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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