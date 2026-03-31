WeRide Expands Autonomous Driving Milestone In UAE With Uber

This development comes as earlier this week Uber disclosed it owns approximately 5.82% of WeRide’s Class A ordinary shares, indicating strong confidence in WeRide’s technological capabilities and long-term strategic value.

• WeRide stock is surging to new heights today. What’s driving WRD stock higher?

Details

WeRide and Uber launched their fully driverless Robotaxi service in Dubai, which is part of the first batch of Level 4 Robotaxis to enter commercial service in the city.

This initiative follows a successful trial service that began in December 2025. It aligns with Dubai’s goal of achieving 25% autonomous journeys by 2030.

In addition, WeRide has committed to deploying at least 1,200 Robotaxis across the Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, with over 200 already operational in the region.

This move reinforces WeRide’s position as a leader in the autonomous driving industry, particularly in the UAE, where it became the first company to receive a national license for self-driving vehicles.

Slovakia ‘s First Autonomous Driving Rollout

This month, WeRide entered Slovakia through a partnership with ELEVATE Slovakia, launching the country's first autonomous vehicle (AV) program.

The move marks its fourth European market after France, Belgium and Switzerland, expanding its footprint to more than 40 cities across 12 countries.

Earnings Snapshot

Last week, WeRide reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, highlighting strong revenue growth and continued global expansion in autonomous mobility.

Total revenue rose significantly by 123% year over year (Y/Y) at 314 million Chinese yuan ($44.9 million). In U.S. dollars, the loss per ADS came in at 24 cents versus 33 cents in the prior year quarter.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $21.52. Recent analyst moves include:

HSBC : Initiated with Buy (Target $11.40 on March 31)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $11.40 on March 31) B of A Securities: Initiated with Buy (Target $12 on Dec. 1, 2025)

Top ETF Exposure

Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CABZ): 4.83% Weight

Significance: Because WeRide carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

WRD Stock Price Activity: WeRide shares were up 15.53% at $8.20 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock