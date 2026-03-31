Bloom Energy Stock Rallies Tuesday: What's Going On?

Bloom Energy shares are powering higher. What’s driving BE stock higher?

Geopolitical Relief Rally Boosts Growth And Higher-Beta Stocks

Tuesday’s shift in tone appeared to calm investors after a recent sell-off tied to geopolitical tension and oil-market disruption fears. By midday, the S&P 500 was up 2.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained 1.9% and the Nasdaq-100 was up 2.7%, with technology stocks leading the rebound.

Treasury yields also moved lower, with the 10-year yield slipping to 4.33%, helping support sentiment around growth-oriented and higher-beta stocks.

Why Improving Risk Sentiment Could Support Bloom Energy Shares

That kind of backdrop can be bullish for Bloom Energy. BE is often viewed as a risk-sensitive clean-energy and power-infrastructure name, so improving market sentiment, easing geopolitical anxiety and lower yields can make investors more willing to rotate back into the stock.

Tuesday's rally was also supported by stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data, which added to the broader risk-on tone across equities.

Bloom Energy's gains Tuesday afternoon likely reflect a broader move back into economically sensitive and growth-oriented stocks as signs of easing geopolitical tension improved overall risk appetite.

BE RSI Trends Lower Without Hitting Extreme Lows

Bloom Energy's RSI has mostly stayed in the neutral range (30–70) over the past six months, with brief spikes into overbought territory above 70 and no sustained oversold conditions.

Recently, RSI has trended downward toward the low-40s, suggesting weakening momentum but not yet signaling an extreme oversold setup.

Bloom Energy's Next Major Catalyst Is April Earnings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 29 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 7 cents (Up from 3 cents YoY)

: 7 cents (Up from 3 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $520.35 million (Up from $326.02 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus On Bloom Energy Remains Bullish

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $108.70. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Underperform (Lowers Target to $97.00) (Mar. 27)

: Underperform (Lowers Target to $97.00) (Mar. 27) Citigroup : Initiated with Neutral (Target $162.00) (Feb. 24)

: Initiated with Neutral (Target $162.00) (Feb. 24) Mizuho: Neutral (Raises Target to $110.00) (Feb. 9)

BE Shares Surge Tuesday Afternoon

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were up 10.76% at $132.37 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock