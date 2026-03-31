Why Is Duolingo Stock Surging Tuesday?

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. This move follows extreme volatility. Shares hit a 52-week low of $91.61 last Friday.

The Nasdaq is up 2.94%, while the S&P 500 is up 2.41%.

Short Interest Declines

Short interest in the language platform recently decreased. It fell from 8.60 million to 7.63 million shares. Roughly 21.35% of available shares remain short. It would take 2.6 days for shorts to cover positions.

Analysts are apparently coming around to Duolingo's ~$4B valuation, citing a strong balance sheet and long-term upside, with traders betting Q1 2026 earnings, scheduled for May 13, will validate the renewed optimism.

Technical Analysis

Duolingo is trading 1.3% above its 20-day SMA. However, it remains 33.3% below its 100-day SMA, showing a short-term bounce inside a still-damaged longer-term trend.

Shares are down 67.77% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 36.32, which sits in neutral territory but still reflects weak underlying momentum after the early-March oversold episode.

Meanwhile, MACD is at -5.1758 versus a signal line of -6.0758, a bullish configuration suggesting downside pressure is easing, even though the indicator remains below zero.

Key Resistance : $108.00

: $108.00 Key Support: $94.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.35 (Up from 72 cents YoY)

: $1.35 (Up from 72 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $288.59 million (Up from $230.74 million YoY)

: $288.59 million (Up from $230.74 million YoY) Valuation: Price-to-Earnings of 11 times (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $222.15.

Recent analyst moves include:

Argus Research : Downgraded to Hold (Mar. 18)

: Downgraded to Hold (Mar. 18) Goldman Sachs : Neutral (Lowers Target to $105.00) (Mar. 2)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $105.00) (Mar. 2) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $110.00) (Mar. 2)

DUOL Stock Price Activity: Duolingo shares were up 6.5% at $100.25 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by DANIEL CONSTANTE via Shutterstock