GE Vernova Stock Jumps After Wells Fargo Boosts Price Target

GE Vernova stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s behind GEV gains?

Analyst Boost Gives GE Vernova Fresh Momentum

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum boosted his price target on GE Vernova to $896 from $831 while reiterating an Overweight rating, giving the stock a fresh dose of positive sentiment.

The call doesn't represent a shift in the firm's overall stance, but it does reflect a higher view of what the shares are worth as momentum continues to build around the story.

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $821.67. Other recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Raises Target to $960.00) (Mar. 23)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $960.00) (Mar. 23) Rothschild & Co: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $1100.00) (Mar. 9)

The move comes on a broadly strong day for equities. The Nasdaq is up just over 3%, the S&P 500 is gaining nearly 2.5%, and the Dow is higher by about 2%. Industrials are participating in the rally as well, and GE Vernova is outperforming even against that strong backdrop.

GE Vernova Stock Remains In Uptrend

From a technical standpoint, the stock remains firmly in an uptrend. GE Vernova is trading comfortably above its key moving averages — about 2.3% above its 20‑day and nearly 22% above its 100‑day — showing that buyers remain in control despite recent consolidation. Shares have surged more than 184% over the past year and continue to hover near the top of their 52‑week range, which spans from $252.25 to $948.38.

RSI is at 46.22, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the stock isn't stretched after the latest push higher. MACD is at 16.1427 and remains below the signal line at 21.0840, a bearish configuration that can show fading upside momentum even while price holds above key moving averages.

The combination of neutral RSI (46.22) and bearish MACD (16.1427 below 21.0840) suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $895.00

: $895.00 Key Support: $777.00

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for GE Vernova highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 96.56) — The stock is strongly outperforming the broader market on a trend basis.

: Bullish (Score: 96.56) — The stock is strongly outperforming the broader market on a trend basis. Value: Weak (Score: 5.24) — The shares screen as expensive, implying investors are paying up for growth and execution.

The Verdict: GE Vernova’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with a clear "paying up for the trend" profile. For longer-term investors, the setup tends to work best if the company keeps delivering on earnings expectations, because the value score leaves less room for disappointment.

GEV Price Action: GE Vernova shares were up 5.74% at $864.30 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: T. Schneider/Shutterstock