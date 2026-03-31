Why Are Strategy Shares Seesawing On Tuesday?

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) saw its stock price slide before heading back up during Tuesday's trading session.

• What is MSTR stock doing now?

Bitcoin Remains Relatively Flat

Shkreli Demands Saylor’s Arrest

Investor Martin Shkreli slammed Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor on Monday over a promotional video for the company's preferred stock.

Analyst Adam Cochran added, "This is the exact kind of nonsense the SEC is supposed to exist to deter."

Yield Strategy Under Scrutiny

Economist Peter Schiff raised doubts about the dividend’s sustainability. The company currently sits on over $6 billion in unrealized losses on its Bitcoin holdings.

Despite this, Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge Capital called the offering an "iPhone moment" for Bitcoin adoption.

Technical Analysis

Strategy is trading 11.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 24.3% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down.

Shares are down 57.69% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to the 52-week low than the 52-week high.

RSI is at 37.37, which sits in neutral territory. MACD is at -2.4947 and remains below its signal line at -0.9167, with a histogram of -1.5779.

MSTR Stock Price Activity: Strategy shares were up 0.48% at $122.02 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock