Tesla Stock Is Surging Tuesday: What's Driving The Momentum?

Tesla stock is showing upward movement. Why is TSLA stock trading higher?

Analyst Maintains Bullish Stance Despite Lower Price Target

The Canaccord analyst pointed to rising gas prices and a recent jump in used Tesla prices in the U.S. as encouraging signs that EV demand may be stabilizing. Those trends, combined with Tesla's ongoing price adjustments, suggest the company could be finding firmer footing after a turbulent stretch for the EV sector.

A major focus of the coverage was Tesla's newly announced Terafab project — a collaboration with SpaceX aimed at producing more than one terawatt of AI compute annually by 2027. The effort, based at Giga Texas, is designed to vertically integrate AI hardware, robotics and orbital systems in a way that bypasses the capacity constraints of traditional chip suppliers.

The broader EV landscape remains mixed. Canaccord noted that China, which is Tesla's second‑largest market, continues to show weakness, while the U.S. and Europe are improving, but not yet strong. Other regions are performing better, and rising gas prices could help nudge more consumers toward EVs, the analyst said.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $418.28. Recent analyst moves include:

GLJ Research : Sell (Maintains Target to $24.86) (Mar. 30)

: Sell (Maintains Target to $24.86) (Mar. 30) Wedbush: Outperform (Maintains Target to $600.00) (Mar. 27)

TSLA Shows Potential Turnaround Momentum

Tesla is trading 6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 14.1% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the near-to-intermediate trend tilted bearish despite Tuesday's bounce. Shares are up 40.91% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, but they remain well below the $498.83 peak.

The RSI is at 31.73, which sits in neutral territory but is close enough to oversold to suggest selling pressure may be getting stretched. Meanwhile, MACD is at -12.0944 versus a signal line of -9.5967, a bearish configuration that points to downside momentum still having the edge.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $416.50

: $416.50 Key Support: $325.50

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Tesla highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

The Verdict: Tesla’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-and-growth-leaning profile that's still fighting a valuation headwind. For longer-term bulls, the cleaner setup usually comes when momentum improves (price reclaiming key moving averages) while the market remains supportive.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 4.66% at $371.84 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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