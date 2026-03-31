What's Behind The Jump In Nuburu Stock Today?

Nuburu stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving BURU stock higher?

Prototype To Deliver Significant Revenue

With the Russell 2000 up 3.31% and market breadth positive (2.7 advance/decline ratio), traders are leaning into beaten-down microcaps where oversold technicals can spark sharp snapback moves. Technology is also leading the tape at +3.36%, reinforcing the "buy-risk" tone that often pulls speculative names higher.

Nuburu's defense-linked catalyst is adding fuel to the move after the company said the GRAELION prototype has entered the production line, shifting from a structured agreement into an executing industrial program. The company flagged visibility toward €80 million to €120 million in potential scaled program revenue as production ramps, alongside a 2.9% equity stake in partner Tekne.

For BURU specifically, the chart is also setting up a classic "oversold bounce" backdrop: RSI has been pinned in oversold territory since mid-February, and the stock is sitting near its 52-week low from Monday. That combination can attract short-term dip buyers even while the longer-term trend remains pressured.

Share Still Below Key Averages

BURU is trading 19.2% below its 20-day SMA and 78.7% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the stock firmly in a longer-term downtrend despite Tuesday's rebound. Shares are down 81.00% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week lows (15 cents) than their highs ($4.24).

Momentum gauges are stretched: the RSI is at 24.23, which is deeply oversold and often associated with exhaustion selling rather than healthy trend strength. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0982 versus a signal line of -0.1140, a bullish configuration that suggests downside momentum is easing even though both lines remain below zero.

The combination of oversold RSI (below 30) and bullish MACD suggests bullish momentum.

Key Resistance : 50 cents

: 50 cents Key Support: 0 cents

Shares Lift In Regular Hours

BURU Stock Price Activity: Nuburu shares were up 12.73% at $0.18 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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