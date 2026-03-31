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Stock,Market,Growth,Vector,With,Green,Candlestick,Chart,And,Rising
March 31, 2026 12:59 PM 2 min read

What's Behind The Jump In Nuburu Stock Today?

Prototype To Deliver Significant Revenue

With the Russell 2000 up 3.31% and market breadth positive (2.7 advance/decline ratio), traders are leaning into beaten-down microcaps where oversold technicals can spark sharp snapback moves. Technology is also leading the tape at +3.36%, reinforcing the "buy-risk" tone that often pulls speculative names higher.

Nuburu's defense-linked catalyst is adding fuel to the move after the company said the GRAELION prototype has entered the production line, shifting from a structured agreement into an executing industrial program. The company flagged visibility toward €80 million to €120 million in potential scaled program revenue as production ramps, alongside a 2.9% equity stake in partner Tekne.

For BURU specifically, the chart is also setting up a classic "oversold bounce" backdrop: RSI has been pinned in oversold territory since mid-February, and the stock is sitting near its 52-week low from Monday. That combination can attract short-term dip buyers even while the longer-term trend remains pressured.

Share Still Below Key Averages

BURU is trading 19.2% below its 20-day SMA and 78.7% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the stock firmly in a longer-term downtrend despite Tuesday's rebound. Shares are down 81.00% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week lows (15 cents) than their highs ($4.24).

Momentum gauges are stretched: the RSI is at 24.23, which is deeply oversold and often associated with exhaustion selling rather than healthy trend strength. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0982 versus a signal line of -0.1140, a bullish configuration that suggests downside momentum is easing even though both lines remain below zero.

The combination of oversold RSI (below 30) and bullish MACD suggests bullish momentum.

  • Key Resistance: 50 cents
  • Key Support: 0 cents

Shares Lift In Regular Hours

BURU Stock Price Activity: Nuburu shares were up 12.73% at $0.18 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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