Why 3 E Network Technology Shares Are Skyrocketing Tuesday

Trading Resumes After Volatility Halt

Shares of the B2B IT provider resumed trading Tuesday after a temporary pause. The broader market also remains strong. The Nasdaq Composite is up 1.69%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has gained 1.51%.

New Leadership Appointment

The rally follows a personnel announcement. The company appointed Siyang Hu as Vice President on March 24. Hu brings 20 years of experience from Huawei and Shanghai Samsung Semiconductor.

CEO Tingjun Yang stated, “His extensive experience in integrated circuit design, memory technologies and semiconductor commercialization aligns closely with our strategic focus.”

Share Consolidation

Om March 11, the board executed a 25-for-1 share consolidation. This change became effective on March 16.

Technical Analysis

MASK is trading 3.6% below its 20-day SMA, and it’s still 62% below its 100-day SMA, which keeps the bigger technical picture tilted bearish despite today’s rebound.

Shares are down 97.19% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week lows than highs (range: $1.19 to $100).

Momentum is deeply stretched: RSI is at 20.58, firmly oversold, which often signals selling pressure may be exhausted in the near term even if the trend hasn’t flipped.

Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.8409 and remains below its signal line at -0.7924, keeping bearish momentum in place.

Key Resistance : $2.50

: $2.50 Key Support: $1.00

MASK Stock Price Activity: 3 E Network shares were up 114.50% at $2.66 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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