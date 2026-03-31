Why Are ImmunityBio Shares Rising Today?

ImmunityBio stock is surging to new heights today. Why is IBRX stock up today?

ImmunityBio Secures $75 Million Through Financing Transactions

ImmunityBio secured $75 million in non-dilutive financing under an existing agreement with Oberland Capital. Simultaneous with this, Nant Capital, LLC, an entity affiliated with Immunity Bio’s executive chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong, converted $25 million principal amount with the issuance of 4.6 million shares of the company’s common stock to Nant Capital, LLC and the reduction of debt under a previous $505 million promissory note.

“The non-dilutive financing from Oberland and the conversion of debt to equity by Nant Capital, reflect strong confidence in ImmunityBio’s strategy and growth potential as a leading immunotherapy company paving the way for next-generation immunotherapy treatments,” said Soon-Shiong.



Share Price Hovers Between Key Averages

IBRX is trading 11.9% below its 20-day SMA, but 47.7% above its 100-day SMA, which keeps the longer-term uptrend intact even as the short-term trend remains choppy. Shares are up 143.85% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 41.37, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the bounce is happening without an "overheated" momentum reading. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0956 and remains below its signal line at 0.1934, a bearish configuration that points to lingering downside pressure beneath the surface.

The combination of neutral RSI (41.37) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $8.50

: $8.50 Key Support: $6.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 11, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 7 cents (Up from loss of 15 cents YoY)

: Loss of 7 cents (Up from loss of 15 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $42.34 million (Up from $16.52 million YoY)

: $42.34 million (Up from $16.52 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided (biotech valuations are often less meaningful when earnings are negative)

Shares Lift In Regular Hours

IBRX Stock Price Activity: ImmunityBio shares were up 12.46% at $7.49 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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