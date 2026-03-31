Why Is Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Surging Tuesday Afternoon?

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving AGIO stock higher?

Accelerated Approval Path Gives Agios A Clearer Regulatory Catalyst

The update appears to be boosting investor sentiment because it marks a potentially faster regulatory path for mitapivat, an oral pyruvate kinase activator that Agios is developing for sickle cell disease.

According to the company, the FDA recommended submission of a confirmatory clinical trial proposal to support accelerated approval, and Agios said it has already submitted that proposal for review. The company also plans to submit the supplemental NDA in the coming months.

Phase 3 Hemoglobin Response Supports Mitapivat's Sickle Cell Case

Still, the company said patients who met the hemoglobin response endpoint also showed clinically meaningful improvements in fatigue, reductions in pain crises and fewer related hospital visits.

AGIO Shares Surge Tuesday Afternoon

AGIO Price Action: Agios Pharmaceuticals shares were up 20.16% at $35.58 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock