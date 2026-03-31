Meta Stock Jumps 4% After Steep Sell-Off

Meta Platforms shares are powering higher. Why is META stock surging?

Meta's First Prescription‑Ready AI Glasses

Meta said demand for its AI glasses is accelerating, with sales "more than tripling year-over-year" across its lineup in partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

AI Glasses Get Smarter

WhatsApp is also getting hands‑free summaries and recall features. Users will be able to ask Meta AI to catch them up on group chats or pull up specific details from past conversations. Meta stressed that these interactions are processed on‑device and remain end‑to‑end encrypted.

Another feature, Neural Handwriting, is rolling out soon. It lets users write messages with a finger on any surface — silently and discreetly — and works across Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and even iMessage, marking a notable expansion into Apple's ecosystem.

For Meta Ray‑Ban Display glasses, the company is adding new ways to interact with content, including the ability to scroll Instagram Reels directly from the glasses and access personalized Spotify shortcuts. New games, including 2048 and a platformer called GOAT, are also coming to the device.

META Stock Analysis

Meta stock is bouncing back after a sharp sell-off driven by legal and regulatory fears, including recent court rulings that sparked concerns over broader liability risks for the company's social media platforms. After several sessions of heavy pressure that erased more than $100 billion in market value, investors appear to be stepping back in as the selling looks overdone, with dip-buying and short covering helping fuel today's rebound

Meta is trading 8.9% below its 20-day SMA and 12.5% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down despite today's strength. RSI is at 28.17, which signals oversold conditions and may be playing a role in Tuesday’s recovery.

META Price Action: Meta shares were up 4.47% at $560.45 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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