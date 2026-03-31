Why Is Firefly Aerospace Stock Surging Tuesday?

SpaceX IPO Filing Buzz
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Strong Financial Foundation
Firefly’s momentum follows a “transformative year,” according to CEO Jason Kim. The company recently reported a fourth-quarter revenue of $57.67 million, beating the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. Firefly ended the period with $792.97 million in cash and equivalents.
Operational Success and Defense Wins
Technical Analysis
Firefly is now trading 17.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 18.1% above its 100-day SMA, showing a sharp rebound off the March lows even as the longer-term chart is still repairing.
Shares are down 55.42% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.
The RSI is at 50.51, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.7044 versus a 0.4400 signal line, keeping a bullish MACD structure in place with a positive 0.2643 histogram.
- Key Resistance: $28.50
- Key Support: $21.50
FLY Stock Price Activity: Firefly Aerospace shares were up 14.14% at $26.96 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock
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