Why Is Firefly Aerospace Stock Surging Tuesday?

SpaceX IPO Filing Buzz

Nasdaq Rule Changes

Strong Financial Foundation

Firefly’s momentum follows a “transformative year,” according to CEO Jason Kim. The company recently reported a fourth-quarter revenue of $57.67 million, beating the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. Firefly ended the period with $792.97 million in cash and equivalents.

Operational Success and Defense Wins

Technical Analysis

Firefly is now trading 17.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 18.1% above its 100-day SMA, showing a sharp rebound off the March lows even as the longer-term chart is still repairing.

Shares are down 55.42% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 50.51, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.7044 versus a 0.4400 signal line, keeping a bullish MACD structure in place with a positive 0.2643 histogram.

Key Resistance : $28.50

: $28.50 Key Support: $21.50

FLY Stock Price Activity: Firefly Aerospace shares were up 14.14% at $26.96 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock