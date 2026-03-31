Why Is Nio Stock Surging Tuesday?

ES8 Delivery Milestone Reached

According to a CNEVPost report on Tuesday, Nio will reach its 90,000th delivery of the third-generation ES8 this week. Yang Bo, Nio’s head of user operations, teased the milestone on Weibo. The company delivered its 80,000th unit on March 20. This data implies Nio delivered nearly 20,000 ES8 units in March alone.

Anticipation For March Results

The company will release official March delivery figures on Wednesday. In its March 10 earnings report, Nio projected first-quarter 2026 deliveries between 80,000 and 83,000 units.

Financial Turnaround Fuels Confidence

Nio recently reported its first-ever quarterly profit. Fourth-quarter revenue hit $4.95 billion, up 75.9% year-over-year. Adjusted earnings reached 4 cents per ADS, beating analyst estimates.

AI And Future Strategy

Technical Analysis

Nio is trading 8.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 13.3% above its 100-day SMA, showing improving intermediate trend strength even after recent volatility.

Shares are down 55.98% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week low than its 52-week high.

The RSI is at 52.20, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.1472 and remains below its signal line at 0.1904.

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were up 7.53% at $5.92 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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