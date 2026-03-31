Robinhood Shares Tick Higher After Monthly Trading Metrics Update

- Robinhood Markets stock is moving in positive territory. Why is HOOD stock trading higher?
Robinhood Sees Higher Equity, Options And Event Trading In March
Crypto Volume Slips, But $1.5 Billion Buyback Supports HOOD Sentiment
The mixed spot in the update was crypto. Robinhood reported roughly $16 billion in crypto notional volume for March month-to-date, down from $25 billion in February, which may limit some of the enthusiasm around the report.
Last week's $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization may also be helping sentiment. The new buyback program replaces the prior authorization, adds more than $1.1 billion in incremental repurchase capacity and is expected to be executed over roughly three years beginning in the first quarter of 2026.
Robinhood Earnings Loom As Investors Watch Valuation
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 29 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: 52 cents (Up from 37 cents YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $1.25 Billion (Up from 93 cents Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 31.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)
Wall Street Maintains Buy Ratings On HOOD Stock
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $131.63. Recent analyst moves include:
- Bernstein: Outperform (Lowers Target to $130.00) (Mar. 30)
- Jefferies: Initiated with Buy (Target $88.00) (Mar. 26)
- Goldman Sachs: Buy (Lowers Target to $91.00) (Mar. 26)
HOOD Shares Edge Higher Tuesday
HOOD Price Action: Robinhood Markets shares were up 0.98% at $65.79 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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