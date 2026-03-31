Amazon Stock Is Climbing Tuesday — What's Going On?

The stock move comes as Amazon rolls out significant updates spanning labor relations, partnerships, and fintech.

Teamsters Reach Settlement Over Right to Strike

In a major shift in labor relations, Amazon reached a settlement to stop retaliating against workers who exercise their right to strike. The deal follows pressure from the Teamsters Union and mediation by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The agreement covers all 1,300 U.S. facilities.

Delta Air Lines Taps Amazon Leo for In-Flight Wi-Fi

The service will be free for Delta SkyMiles members. “This agreement gives us the best, fastest, and most cost-effective technology available,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. The hardware supports download speeds up to one gigabits per second.

Small Business Credit Cards Move to U.S. Bank and Mastercard

The cards offer up to 5% back on Amazon purchases. They integrate directly with Amazon Business spend management tools. Amazon Business currently drives over $35 billion in annualized gross sales.

AWS Partnership Drives AI Video Expansion

AMZN Stock Price Activity: Amazon.com shares were up 2.96% at $206.90 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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