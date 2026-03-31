Snap Stock Rises Tuesday After Activist Investor Irenic Pushes Value-Unlocking Plan

Snap stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind SNAP gains?

Irenic Says Snap Is Deeply Undervalued

Irenic, which said it has an economic interest in about 2.5% of Snap's Class A shares, argued the company could be worth at least $26.37 per share, far above its recent trading level near $3.93. The firm said Snap's large user base, growing subscription business, AI distribution potential and augmented reality assets are not being properly reflected in the stock.

Activist Push Targets AI, Costs And Buybacks

Snap stock may be rising because investors often respond positively when an activist investor outlines a credible path to higher margins, better capital allocation and potentially much greater equity value.

SNAP Shares Surge Tuesday Morning

SNAP Price Action: Snap shares were up 13.43% at $4.56 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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