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With a forward P/E of about 24.5 and trailing P/E near 27.8 (per Benzinga Pro data), the company’s stock trades at a multiple barely above the broader market despite its structurally faster growth and improving profit profile.

Valuation Signals ‘Crisis' Sentiment

Amazon shares now trade at their lowest forward price-to-earnings ratio since November 2008, a valuation measure that compares the stock price with projected profits over the next year.

The stock's forward P/E of 24.69 and trailing P/E of 27.80 mark a dramatic comedown from its five‑year average multiple near 63x, indicating that earnings have grown far faster than the share price.

For a Magnificent 7 stock with durable double‑digit revenue growth and expanding margins, the compression looks more like investors pricing in a recession than a normal maturing‑growth rerating.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill argues sentiment has swung too far, calling the shares "mispriced" and worrying that AI capex is "overblown," even as spending is supported by customer demand, per Market Watch.

He draws a parallel to periods when Alphabet also traded at a steep discount to its growth and then rallied over the past year.

"We've seen this movie before… We see a similar sentiment and value inflection setting up," for Amazon, Thill said.

Why This Isn't 2008

In 2008, Amazon suffered a roughly a 60% drawdown against the backdrop of a systemic banking crisis and credit freeze, when the entire market and financing system were under stress.

Currently, AWS is growing in the high teens to around 20% year‑over‑year and remains the main profit engine, while core North America and international retail continue to post solid double‑digit revenue gains.

The current setup is a sharp multiple and sentiment reset, not a solvency scare.

Wall Street Sees Upside

Analysts still largely back the long‑term thesis, with the consensus price target pegged at $286.44 according to Benzinga data.

From a $200 stock price, that implies roughly a 43% upside as the market reassesses crisis‑style fears and re‑rates Amazon closer to peers like Alphabet, which have already worked through their own sentiment troughs.

AMZN Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Amazon stock was up 2.69% at $206.36 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

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