Why Are Shares Of IO Biotech Plummeting?

IO Biotech shares are approaching critical lows. What’s pressuring IOBT?

Shares Hit New Low As IO Biotech Declares Bankruptcy

IO Biotech's sell-off is being treated as an insolvency event, not a routine small-cap biotech de-risking, after the company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and said it will cease operations in Delaware. The stock fell about 73% to roughly $0.046 alongside that disclosure.

The price action is consistent with a stock that has been in a prolonged downtrend and is now breaking to fresh lows, which can trigger forced selling and liquidity-driven air pockets. With small-cap risk appetite improving elsewhere (Russell 2000 up 2.05% and market breadth positive with 9 sectors advancing), the disconnect points to stock-specific positioning and technical damage rather than a sector-wide move.

From a chart perspective, IOBT is also trading far below its key trend gauges, so even modest selling pressure can have an outsized impact when there's no nearby technical "floor" traders trust. That dynamic often shows up when a name is pressing new lows and prior support levels have already failed.

Shares Trade Far Below Key Averages

IOBT is trading 81.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (23 cents) and 91.6% below its 100-day SMA (51 cents), keeping both the short- and intermediate-term trends firmly bearish. Shares are down 96.09% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish, but it's fighting a deeply bearish trend backdrop. Key resistance currently sits at 50 cents with no clear support defined given the sharp sell-off.

Shares Hit New Low

IOBT Stock Price Activity: IO Biotech shares were down 75.41% at $0.045 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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