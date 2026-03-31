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AMC logo on side of building
March 31, 2026 11:09 AM 2 min read

AMC Shares Up Tuesday As Box Office Optimism Meets Investor Frustration

Project Hail Mary Boosts AMC's Box Office Recovery Narrative

The main bullish talking point remains improving box office momentum. Last week, AMC said "Project Hail Mary" delivered the company's biggest opening weekend of 2026 so far and helped produce its second-highest weekend of the year for admissions revenue in both the U.S. and globally.

Management also said global admissions revenue for that weekend came in more than 70% above the comparable 2025 period, reinforcing hopes that 2026 could become the strongest year for moviegoing since 2019.

Dilution Concerns And Investor Frustration Continue To Weigh On AMC

Still, the stock's broader setup remains fragile. AMC had been trading near all-time lows before Monday's move, as investors continued to wrestle with long-running concerns around dilution, capital allocation and the company's long-term financial overhang.

CEO Adam Aron also faced renewed backlash from retail investors on social media last week, reflecting how damaged sentiment remains even as the theatrical backdrop improves.

Oversold RSI Setup Suggests Pressure Still Lingers

From a technical standpoint, AMC's RSI has spent much of the past year in a neutral-to-weak range, with repeated dips into oversold territory suggesting persistent selling pressure.

AMC Shares Trade Flat Tuesday

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares were up 3.06% at $1.00 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.93, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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