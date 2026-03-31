Opendoor Stock Holds Above Key Support: What's Next For Opendoor?

Opendoor Technologies shares are trending higher. Why is OPEN stock advancing?

OPEN Technical Setup Brings Support Into Focus

Momentum indicators remain mixed but lean bearish. The RSI is at 37.94, sitting in neutral territory but skewing toward weaker momentum rather than oversold conditions. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0977 and remains below its signal line at -0.0510, reinforcing ongoing downside pressure as the histogram stays negative.

The combination of a softer RSI and bearish MACD suggests the stock is attempting to stabilize, though sellers still have the edge in the near term. Key resistance sits at $5.00, while key support sits around current trading levels, highlighting the crucial point the stock has reached.

What’s Next For OPEN?

OPEN is outperforming its Real Estate sector on Tuesday, up 1.92% versus the sector's +0.52% gain, a lead of 1.40 percentage points. That relative strength matters because Real Estate ranks 8 out of 11 sectors today, so OPEN is doing more than simply riding a top-sector wave.

Zooming out, the sector's -8.00% performance over the last 30 days shows the group has been under pressure, even though the 90-day trend is basically flat at +0.14%. If the sector bounce continues, OPEN's ability to keep beating XLRE on up days is a key tell for whether buyers are returning to the name specifically or just rotating into the group.

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 6 cents (Up from loss of 9 cents YoY)

: Loss of 6 cents (Up from loss of 9 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $666.95 million (Down from $1.15 billion YoY)

Opendoor Stock Edges Higher

OPEN Price Action: At the time of writing, Opendoor shares are trading 1.81% higher at $4.51, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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