Beyond Meat Shares Surge Ahead Of Earnings: What Investors Need To Know

Beyond Meat shares are powering higher. What’s driving BYND stock higher?

Clean Label Certification Highlights Product Quality Push At Beyond Meat

Earlier in March, Beyond Meat said more than 20 products earned Clean Label Project Certification following third-party testing for contaminants such as heavy metals and pesticides.

The newly certified lineup included Beyond Steak Filet, Beyond Ground Original and several Beyond Immerse protein drinks, which the company said underscores its focus on transparency, ingredient quality and purity standards.

Delayed Q4 Results Put Internal Control Issues In Focus Ahead Of Earnings

Beyond Meat also disclosed preliminary fourth-quarter net revenue of about $61 million, roughly in line with its prior guidance range of $60 million to $65 million. Wall Street expects a quarterly loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of about $62 million.

BYND Shares Surge Tuesday Morning

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat shares were up 11.48% at approximately 68 cents at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of 50 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Beyond Meat