What's Behind The Jump In Virax Biolabs Stock?

Virax Biolabs Group stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling VRAX momentum?

Virax Subsidiary Receives Crucial Certificiations

Virax Biolabs said that Virax Biolabs (UK) Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, has achieved ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system. The certifications were issued by LRQA, a risk management company based in the United Kingdom.

ISO 13485:2016 covers the design and development of immunological assay components and kits, including antibody- and peptide-based reagents, for IVD applications. ISO 9001:2015 covers the provision of manufacturing, design and development of Virax’s research-use-only products and services.

These certifications provide the foundation for quality-managed development activities, including its in-development diagnostic technology for post-acute infection syndromes and support the Virax’s broader strategy to build a T cell immune-profiling platform with a transatlantic clinical and regulatory footprint.

In parallel, Virax continues to advance its U.S. clinical validation work.

Share Price Remains Between Key Averages

VRAX is trading 12.6% above its 20-day SMA, but it remains 34.2% below its 100-day SMA, showing a short-term rebound inside a still-weak longer-term structure. Shares are down 81.25% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, with the range spanning $1.34 to 15 cents.

The RSI is at 33.71, which sits in neutral territory but still reflects weak momentum after the recent selloff. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0176, just below its signal line at -0.0174, keeping the indicator set slightly bearish.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and a bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : 50 cents

: 50 cents Key Support: 50 cents

Shares Soar In Regular Hours

VRAX Stock Price Activity: Virax Biolabs Group shares were up 30.77% at $0.21 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock