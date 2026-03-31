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Person holding cellphone with logo of American eVTOL aircraft company Archer Aviation Inc. on screen in front of webpage
March 31, 2026 10:26 AM 2 min read

Archer Aviation Stock Falls 33% In March: What's Pressuring Shares?

Hopscotch Air Partnership Fails To Offset Post-Earnings Pressure On Archer Stock

Widening Losses And Revenue Miss Keep ACHR Shares Under Pressure

Recent concerns center on widening losses, weak revenue and the prospect of additional funding needs. Archer recently reported a fourth-quarter loss of 26 cents per share on revenue of $300,000, both missing analyst expectations.

The company also posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $137.9 million and guided for an even wider first-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $160 million to $180 million. Archer ended the quarter with roughly $1.96 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Analysts have said Archer's sizable liquidity provides a cushion, but they also flagged delayed production, rising losses and the likelihood that the company may need to raise incremental capital before reaching sustained positive free cash flow.

ACHR RSI Nears Oversold Territory As Bearish Momentum Builds

Archer Aviation's RSI has trended lower over the past several months, recently slipping to around 30, indicating the stock is approaching oversold territory.

After failing to sustain mid-range momentum and repeatedly topping out near the 50–60 zone, the weakening RSI suggests persistent selling pressure and fading bullish momentum.

ACHR Shares Trade Near 52-Week Low

ACHR Price Action: Archer Aviation shares were up 2.02% at $5.04 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $4.80, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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