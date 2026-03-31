Applied Digital Stock Rises Tuesday After 23% Selloff: What's Going On?

Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) shares are edging higher Tuesday morning, but the bounce comes after a brutal five-day selloff that knocked the stock down 23%.

The move suggests some dip-buying may be showing up after a sharp reset, but the broader tone around the name still looks fragile. Here’s what investors need to know.

Applied Digital stock is showing strength. Why is APLD stock up today?

Bitcoin Weakness Keeps Pressure On Applied Digital Sentiment

That matters for Applied Digital because the stock has been trading in a risk-sensitive bucket where weakness in Bitcoin can spill over into names tied to AI infrastructure, data centers and digital asset exposure.

Applied Digital's Debt-Funded AI Expansion Stays In Focus

The bigger overhang, though, remains the company's debt-funded AI expansion. Earlier this month, Applied Digital said a subsidiary priced $2.15 billion of 6.75% senior secured notes due 2031 to help fund 200 megawatts of critical IT capacity at its Polaris Forge 2 campus in North Dakota.

A related Babcock & Wilcox project is also expected to support 1.2 gigawatts of electricity for Applied Digital's AI Factory campuses. Investors appear to still be weighing that long-term growth story against leverage, execution risk and the capital intensity required to scale.

Applied Digital Earnings Report Lands April 8

The countdown is on: Applied Digital is set to report earnings on April 8.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 17 cents (Down from loss of 8 cents YoY)

: Loss of 17 cents (Down from loss of 8 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $77.11 million (Up from $52.92 million YoY)

Analysts Stay Bullish On Applied Digital Despite Pullback

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $30.80. Recent analyst moves include:

B. Riley Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $53.00) (Jan. 9)

: Buy (Raises Target to $53.00) (Jan. 9) Roth Capital : Buy (Raises Target to $58.00) (Jan. 8)

: Buy (Raises Target to $58.00) (Jan. 8) Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $41.00) (Jan. 8)

APLD Shares Edge Higher Tuesday Morning

APLD Price Action: Applied Digital shares were up 3.75% at $21.32 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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