U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 400 points on Tuesday.
Phreesia reported quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $127.067 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $126.617 million.
Phreesia shares tumbled 26.5% to $8.37 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
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