What's Going On With Western Digital Stock Tuesday?

Western Digital shares fell Monday amid a broader tech sell-off, driven by concerns over the Middle East conflict and its impact on energy prices, according to Benzinga Pro.

Technical Analysis

WDC is trading 8.5% below its 20-day SMA, but it’s still 14% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that suggests short-term pressure inside a longer-term uptrend.

Shares are up 522.48% over the past 12 months and, within the $28.83 to $319.62 52-week range, the stock is positioned closer to its highs than its lows.

The RSI is at 41.57, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward weaker momentum versus the midline at 50. Meanwhile, MACD is at 3.0359 and remains below its signal line at 7.0441, reinforcing the idea that upside momentum has cooled from the prior swing.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $296.50

: $296.50 Key Support: $238.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.30 (Up from $1.36 YoY)

: $2.30 (Up from $1.36 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $3.23 Billion (Up from $2.29 Billion YoY)

: $3.23 Billion (Up from $2.29 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 23.8x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $271.79. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $335.00) (Feb. 4)

: Buy (Raises Target to $335.00) (Feb. 4) Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $325.00) (Feb. 9)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $325.00) (Feb. 9) Goldman Sachs: Neutral (Raises Target to $250.00) (Feb. 4)

WDC Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Western Digital, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 8.73 — Indicates a strong value proposition relative to peers.

: 8.73 — Indicates a strong value proposition relative to peers. Growth : 27.38 — Suggests moderate growth potential.

: 27.38 — Suggests moderate growth potential. Quality : 95.83 — Reflects high-quality metrics in operations and financials.

: 95.83 — Reflects high-quality metrics in operations and financials. Momentum: 99.38 — Indicates strong momentum in stock performance.

The Verdict: Western Digital’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, supported by high-quality metrics and a solid value proposition. This combination positions the company favorably in the market, especially as it explores innovative avenues in quantum computing.

WDC ETF Weights

Significance: Because WDC carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

WDC Price Action: Western Digital shares were up 1.32% at $255.00 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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