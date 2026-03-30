Robinhood Reports Monthly Metrics For March With Shares Down 42% YTD

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is trending late Monday after the company provided an update on its trading volumes for March.

Robinhood Markets stock is trading near recent lows. What’s the outlook for HOOD shares?

Robinhood Sees Higher Trading Volumes In March

After the market close on Monday, Robinhood reported month-to-date trading volumes for the period spanning March 1 to March 27.

Equity notional trading volumes totaled approximately $196 billion, compared to $194.4 billion in February. Options contracts traded totaled 187 million versus 180.3 million last month.

Crypto notional trading volumes were approximately $16 billion and approximately 2.6 billion event contracts were traded on the platform. In February, crypto notional trading volumes totaled $25 billion and events contracts traded totaled 2.4 billion.

HOOD Stock Trades At Depressed Levels

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were down 0.34% in after-hours Monday, trading at $64.94 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro. The stock has dropped approximately 42% year-to-date.

Robinhood stock closed trading 13.3% below its 20-day SMA and 36.8% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down despite occasional bounces. RSI was last at 34.41, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward "washed-out" conditions if sellers press further. Key support can be found around the $65 level.

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