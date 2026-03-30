Why Is MARA Stock Down Monday? Bitcoin Slide Pressures Mining Shares

Bitcoin was down about 6.6% over the past week and lower again Monday, a backdrop that may be weighing on MARA Holdings and the broader mining space.

MARA Holdings shares are sliding. Why are MARA shares down?

MARA Uses $1.1 Billion Bitcoin Sale To Repurchase Debt

The move follows a March 26 announcement in which MARA Holdings said it sold 15,133 Bitcoin for about $1.1 billion and used the proceeds to repurchase roughly $1 billion of its 2030 and 2031 convertible notes.

The company said the repurchase was completed at an approximate 9% discount, a move expected to save about $88.1 million and reduce its convertible debt by roughly 30%.

Bitcoin Weakness Keeps Pressure On MARA Shares

Even so, Monday's selling suggests investors remain more focused on near-term crypto price action than on last week's corporate update. With Bitcoin under pressure again, miners such as MARA Holdings appear to be trading more in line with macro crypto sentiment than company-specific fundamentals.

MARA RSI Stays Mostly Neutral Despite Volatile Stretch

MARA Holding’s RSI has mostly stayed in the neutral range (30–70) over the past six months, with only brief dips into oversold territory below 30 and no sustained overbought readings above 70.

Recent readings sit in the mid-40s to low-50s, suggesting muted momentum and a lack of strong bullish conviction.

MARA Shares Fall Monday Afternoon

MARA Price Action: MARA Holdings shares closed Monday down 2.81% at $7.80, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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