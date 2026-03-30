Cipher Digital Stock Is Sliding Monday: What's Going On?

Bitcoin is down about 6.6% over the past week and lower again Monday, falling roughly 1.1% on the day to around $66,400, which may be pressuring broader sentiment around names tied to digital asset prices. Here’s what investors need to know.

Cipher Digital stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why is CIFR stock falling?

Cipher Expands AI Infrastructure With 15-Year Data Center Campus Lease

The move comes after Cipher announced last week that it had signed a 15-year lease for a new high-performance computing data center campus at an existing site, marking the company's third large AI campus.

Cipher also said it secured a revolving credit facility with up to $200 million in committed capacity, plus a $50 million accordion option, from an investment-grade hyperscale tenant. The company said the facility is intended to support liquidity, working capital and growth initiatives and was undrawn at closing.

Management said the agreement reinforces Cipher's position as a partner for high-quality HPC data center infrastructure, but Monday's selloff suggests investors were more focused on near-term crypto weakness than on last week's long-term AI and financing catalyst.

May 5 Earnings Report Marks Cipher's Next Major Stock Catalyst

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 13 cents (Down from 2 cents YoY)

: Loss of 13 cents (Down from 2 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $35.62 million (Down from $48.96 million YoY)

Analysts Maintain Bullish Outlook On Cipher Stock

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $23.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $24.00) (Mar. 26)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $24.00) (Mar. 26) Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $22.00) (Mar. 25)

CIFR Shares Slide Monday Afternoon

CIFR Price Action: Cipher Digital shares were down 12.44% at $12.03 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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