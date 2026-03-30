FNMA, FMCC Are Soaring Today: What's Happening?

Federal Home Loan shares are climbing with conviction. Why is FMCC stock up today?

Ackman Ignites The Rally With A Bold Asymmetry Call

Within that broader view, he singled out Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as the standout opportunity, calling them "stupidly cheap" and suggesting they could rise tenfold — and potentially do so quickly.

Michael Burry, whose reputation from "The Big Short" still carries enormous weight among traders, immediately amplified Ackman's message. Sharing the post, he emphasized how rare it is to find such an opportunity in the current market.

Burry has previously supported Ackman's arguments about the importance of treating Fannie and Freddie shareholders fairly, framing the issue as central to the integrity of the financial system.

The Conservatorship Fight Re‑Emerges

The renewed enthusiasm comes as Ackman intensifies his campaign to end the federal conservatorship that has controlled Fannie and Freddie since the financial crisis. In a recent manifesto, he accused the government of "outright theft" through the Net Worth Sweep, which redirected all profits from the companies to the Treasury.

Ackman argues that the original $193 billion bailout has already been repaid — and then exceeded — by roughly $25 billion, and he has called on President Donald Trump to honor the original terms and end the sweep. He even invoked Trump's past criticisms of the policy, urging him to "Stop the Steal" now that he has the opportunity to act.

This investor pressure is unfolding alongside major shifts in U.S. housing policy. The administration recently directed Fannie and Freddie to purchase $200 billion in mortgage‑backed securities to stabilize affordability amid volatile interest rates.

At the same time, the FHFA rolled back strict roofing‑insurance mandates, lowering costs for homebuyers and signaling a more active, market‑supportive role for the GSEs.

FMCC Technical Analysis

FMCC is trading about 16.0% above its 20-day SMA ($5.20), but about 26.4% below its 100-day SMA ($8.19), highlighting a short-term bounce inside a still-damaged longer-term trend. Shares are down 18.13% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs within the $4.05 to $14.99 range.

The RSI is at 31.75, which sits just above oversold territory and suggests selling pressure has eased but hasn't fully flipped to strong demand yet. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.6014 versus a signal line at -0.6326, a bullish configuration that points to improving downside momentum even though the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $6.50

: $6.50 Key Support: $6.00

FNMA Technical Analysis

FNMA is trading about 17.0% above its 20-day SMA ($5.83), but about 23.8% below its 100-day SMA ($8.95), highlighting a short-term rebound inside a still-damaged longer-term trend. Shares are down 23.10% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week low ($3.60) than their 52-week high ($15.99).

The RSI is at 30.30, which sits right on the edge of oversold/neutral and suggests selling pressure is easing but not fully reversed. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.6991 versus a signal line at -0.7121, a bullish crossover that points to improving momentum even though the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $7.00

: $7.00 Key Support: $6.00

FNMA and FMCC Price Action: Federal National Mortgage shares were up 39.71% at $6.79 and Federal Home Loan shares were up 38.13% at $6.05 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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