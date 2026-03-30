What's Going On With Snap Stock Monday?

The bounce comes as the stock trades near $4, following a steep drawdown—down more than 49% year to date and over 53% in the past 12 months—keeping investor sentiment fragile.

EU Probe Puts Snap Under Fresh Scrutiny

Last week, the European Commission intensified scrutiny on major digital platforms, reinforcing concerns around compliance, transparency, and user safety across ad-driven social media companies.

On Thursday, the European Commission said it has sent a request for information (RFI) to Snap under the Digital Services Act (DSA), seeking details on how Snapchat addresses risks tied to illegal content and the protection of minors.

The authority says that Snapchat could be in violation of the DSA for potentially exposing minors to grooming, recruitment for criminal activities, and content related to illegal goods, such as drugs, or age-restricted products like vapes and alcohol.

The Commission also asked for information on Snapchat’s recommender systems, including how the platform assesses and mitigates systemic risks and what safeguards are in place.

The Commission said Snap must provide the requested information by a specified deadline and noted that incorrect, incomplete, or misleading information can trigger penalties under the DSA framework.

It also flagged that the RFI is part of a broader supervisory approach for very large online platforms, where compliance expectations extend to transparency, risk controls, and enforcement-ready documentation.

Technical Analysis

The broader market is trading higher today, with the S&P 500 (SPY) up 0.42% and the Nasdaq (QQQ) up 0.16%. Communication Services (XLC) is gaining 1.37%, and Snap is moving in the same direction as its sector during a session with strong breadth (9 sectors advancing and an advance/decline ratio of 4.5).

Snap is trading 13% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 38.8% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the longer-term trend pointed down even after Monday’s bounce. Shares are down 52.64% over the past 12 months and are sitting closer to their 52-week low than their high.

The RSI is at 22.60, which is deeply oversold and often signals selling pressure may be stretched in the near term. MACD is at -0.3768, below its signal line at -0.3541, which keeps bearish momentum in place. The combination of oversold RSI (below 30) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $4.50

: $4.50 Key Support: $4.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 8 cents (Unchanged from Loss of 8 cents YoY)

: Loss of 8 cents (Unchanged from Loss of 8 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.52 Billion (Up from $1.36 Billion YoY)

: $1.52 Billion (Up from $1.36 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided (profitability-based P/E may be less meaningful while losses persist)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $8.20 (high: $13.00, low: $5.50) across 50 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Freedom Broker : Buy (Lowers Target to $8.00) (Feb. 23)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $8.00) (Feb. 23) Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $6.50) (Feb. 23)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $6.50) (Feb. 23) Citigroup: Neutral (Lowers Target to $6.00) (Feb. 12)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Snap, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bearish (Score: 1.64) — The stock is showing very weak trend strength versus the broader market, consistent with its position well below key moving averages.

The Verdict: Snap’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum profile that remains heavily bearish despite Monday’s bounce. For longer-term investors, the setup argues for patience until the trend improves (or a base forms), rather than treating oversold readings alone as a durable reversal signal.

Top ETF Exposure

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSE:MEME): 4.43% Weight

(NYSE:MEME): 4.43% Weight Mohr Growth ETF (NASDAQ:MOHR): 3.53% Weight

Significance: Because SNAP carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

SNAP Stock Price Activity: Snap shares were up 4.20% at $4.09 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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