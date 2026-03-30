Oklo Stock Hits 9-Month Low: What Investors Need To Know

Oklo stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s weighing on OKLO shares?

Oklo, Blykalla Expand Partnership To Speed Fast Reactor Commercialization

On Monday, Oklo said the broadened partnership is aimed at accelerating fast reactor commercialization, with Blykalla planning to deploy capital and engineering resources in the U.S. through the collaboration.

The companies said those resources could include planned investments and expected personnel commitments on the scale of $100 million to $200 million and 30 to 40 engineers, subject to final planning and approvals.

Workstreams may include support for Oklo's DOE-authorized reactor pilot project and exploration of fast-neutron irradiation testing opportunities using Oklo's powerhouses.

Oklo's Q4 Results Show Rising Costs

The announcement lands just weeks after Oklo reported fourth-quarter results that underscored both its ambition and its costs. Earlier in March, analysts noted the company generated no revenue as its products remain in development, while research and development expenses climbed 52% sequentially to $32.5 million and operating loss widened to $57.1 million from $15.4 million a year earlier.

Still, Oklo also strengthened its balance sheet, with analysts pointing to roughly $2.6 billion in pro forma liquidity and a key near-term catalyst tied to the Groves test reactor targeted for July 4.

Oklo's Sharp Rise And Fall

Oklo surged from roughly $20 in early 2025 to a peak near $174 in late 2025 before entering a steady downtrend into early 2026.

The stock is now trading below its 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained bearish momentum after the prior rally unwound.

Analysts Still See Upside In Oklo Despite Recent Target Cuts

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: Oklo stock carries a Buy Rating. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Lowers Target to $60.00) (Mar. 26)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $60.00) (Mar. 26) Goldman Sachs : Neutral (Lowers Target to $65.00) (Mar. 18)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $65.00) (Mar. 18) B. Riley Securities: Buy (Lowers Target to $92.00) (Mar. 18)

OKLO Shares Slide Monday Afternoon

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 8.18% at $46.12 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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