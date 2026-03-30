Is Intel Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Intel shares are sliding. What’s weighing on INTC shares?

A Valuation Setup That's No Longer ‘Cheap’

Intel's price‑to‑sales ratio now sits at 3.7, a level that implies meaningful growth expectations. With a market cap of $216.6 billion against $52.85 billion in trailing revenue, the stock is no longer priced like a distressed turnaround — it's priced like a company expected to deliver meaningful growth.

But the fundamentals don't yet reflect that growth. Intel's EPS is negative -$0.06 and net income is in the red at negative $267 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company's earnings yield is negative, and the forward P/E of 86.2 implies a valuation that assumes a sharp earnings recovery.

Growth Compared To Price

Intel is generating real cash — $9.7 billion in operating cash flow and $6.46 billion added to cash on hand — but it's also spending heavily. Capital expenditures reached $14.65 billion, and the company posted negative free cash flow of $800 million last quarter.

Those numbers don't align with a stock trading at nearly 4 times sales with a forward earnings multiple north of 80. The market is signaling that Intel's valuation has gotten ahead of its execution, especially with revenue at $52.85 billion and margins still under pressure.

The company holds $23.15 billion in cash, maintains a current ratio of 2.02, and carries $44.09 billion in long‑term debt — manageable for a company of its size. Book value per share sits at $22.76, and tangible book value at $17.45, giving Intel a real asset base that supports long‑term stability.

Peer Context: Intel Isn't Trading Like A Turnaround Anymore

Intel's "two‑engine" model — selling its own CPUs while rebuilding Intel Foundry — ties its future to both cyclical demand and long‑cycle manufacturing execution. That dual exposure introduces uncertainty, and the market typically discounts uncertainty.

But Intel's valuation no longer reflects that discount. Instead, it reflects optimism, and today's selling shows traders are pulling back from that optimism.

With 5.02 billion shares in the float and 2.29% of shares sold short, Intel is liquid, widely held and heavily represented in ETFs.

Intel may be sliding Monday because the stock's valuation has drifted into territory that requires strong, consistent execution — and the fundamentals haven't caught up yet. Based on its price‑to‑sales ratio near 4, a forward P/E above 80, negative earnings and negative free cash flow, Intel screens as overvalued, and today's pullback reflects the market adjusting to that reality.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were down 3.36% at $41.69 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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