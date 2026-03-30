Micron Stock Sinks Into Bear Market After Stunning 666% Rally

The sharp reversal comes on the heels of the company's best quarter ever, highlighting how quickly sentiment can flip in a crowded, high‑expectation trade.

MU stock is sinking. See the chart and price action here.

From its April 2025 low of $61.54 to the March 2026 high of $471.34, Micron's stock surged approximately 666%, showing just how extended the rally was before the recent bear‑market pullback.

Micron In Bear Territory

The stock's slide reflects a mix of "sell‑the‑news" dynamics and new fundamental worries. After the massive rally into earnings, short‑term traders rushed to lock in gains once Micron delivered blockbuster results and robust AI‑memory guidance, turning otherwise positive news into a catalyst for profit‑taking.

Last week, headlines around Google's TurboQuant compression advances stoked concern that hyperscalers could eventually need fewer memory chips per unit of AI compute, pressuring the long‑term demand narrative.

Layered on top of that are investor jitters over Micron's hefty multiyear capex plans, which, while aimed at capturing the AI supercycle, raise questions about future free‑cash‑flow and the risk of eventual overcapacity.

Micron's Valuation

Valuation, however, tells a different story than the price action.

Micron's trailing twelve‑month price‑to‑earnings ratio sits at 16.858 (per Benzinga Pro), but its forward P/E has compressed to roughly 6.143, implying that Wall Street expects earnings to grow significantly over the coming year.

That kind of multiple suggests the market is either pricing in a peak in the current memory upcycle, or underestimating the durability of AI‑related demand despite TurboQuant fears and rising capex.

For longer‑term investors, the gap between trailing and forward valuations may signal that a substantial portion of the bad news is already reflected in the share price.

Momentum

Momentum indicators also highlight how rapidly sentiment has deteriorated. Micron's relative strength index (RSI) has fallen to around 34.34, hovering just above the traditional oversold threshold of 30.

The chart below shows the year-to-date RSI heatmap for MU:

An RSI in the low‑30s often indicates that selling pressure has been intense and may be nearing exhaustion, though it does not guarantee an immediate bounce.

Micron faces a mix of negative momentum, capex fears, and compressed forward valuation—a combination that could either precede a longer consolidation phase, or set the stage for a sharp rebound if investors rediscover the AI‑memory bull case.

MU Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Micron stock was down 8%, trading at around $328.50 per share at the time of publication.

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock