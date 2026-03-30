What's Going On With Exxon Mobil Shares Monday?

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) shares rose in Monday’s premarket session as energy stocks led a broader risk-on rally.

The stock gained amid renewed geopolitical tensions tied to the escalating U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, which is reintroducing risk premiums into global oil markets.

Energy equities moved higher following reports that two Chinese vessels were blocked from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring ongoing disruptions and heightening concerns over Iran’s control of the critical shipping corridor, according to Benzinga Pro.

ExxonMobil Advances Guyana Gas Project

Separately, the company’s affiliate, ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, recently awarded a contract to SBM Offshore.

The contract is to carry out Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies for a Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Longtail development project in Guyana.

As per the deal, SBM Offshore will develop the FPSO through its Fast4Ward program, leveraging the company’s ninth new-build Multi-Purpose Floater hull along with multiple standardized topside modules.

The vessel can handle 1,200 million cubic feet of gas per day and produce 250,000 barrels of condensate daily. It will be spread-moored in around 1,750 meters of water and capable of storing around 2 million barrels of condensate.

Technical Indicators

Exxon is trading 10.6% above its 20-day SMA and 29.6% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the short- and intermediate-term trend firmly pointed up. Shares are up 43.77% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows after pushing to new highs.

RSI is at 76.30, which is overbought and signals the stock is stretched in the near term even if the trend remains bullish. MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 5.2475 above the signal line at 4.2870, keeping positive momentum intact. The combination of overbought RSI (above 70) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $173.50

: $173.50 Key Support: $147.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Exxon Mobil is set to report earnings on April 10, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.77 (Up from $1.76 YoY)

: $1.77 (Up from $1.76 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $85.00 Billion (Up from $83.13 Billion YoY)

: $85.00 Billion (Up from $83.13 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 25.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $146.29. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Raises Target to $172.00) (Mar. 27)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $172.00) (Mar. 27) HSBC : Hold (Raises Target to $158.00) (Mar. 20)

: Hold (Raises Target to $158.00) (Mar. 20) Mizuho: Neutral (Raises Target to $162.00) (Mar. 17)

Benzinga Edge Insights

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Exxon Mobil, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Exxon Mobil’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with supportive value and growth scores. With momentum leading, the key risk is a short-term cooldown if energy leadership fades, but the scorecard still favors trend-following setups.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because XOM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

XOM Stock Price Activity: Exxon Mobil shares were up 1.40% at $173.38 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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