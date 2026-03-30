Why Is System1 Stock Sliding Monday?

Nasdaq futures are up 0.77% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.77%.

Technical Reversal Follows Massive Gains

The stock skyrocketed 142.34% on Friday to close at $3.32. This move occurred without a specific news catalyst on that day. The premarket reversal indicates traders are likely taking profits after the volatile spike.

Recent Earnings Performance

On March 11, the company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.65 per share. This result beat the analyst loss consensus estimate of $2.02 by 18.32%.

However, revenue told a different story. Quarterly sales hit $51.940 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $53.036 million by 2.07%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Sales Decline and Business Focus

The reported revenue represents a 31.29% decrease from the previous year.

System1 operates an AI-powered responsive acquisition marketing platform. It generates most of its revenue from its Marketing segment. The company focuses on consumer verticals like shopping, travel, and search.

Technical Analysis

SST is trading 22.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but 24.1% below its 100-day SMA, a split that often signals a short-term rebound inside a still-damaged intermediate trend.

Shares are down 12.93% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs within the $1.35 to $15.00 range.

The RSI is at 62.29, which sits in neutral territory MACD is at -0.3794 versus a signal line at -0.4683.

Key Resistance : $3.00

: $3.00 Key Support: $2.50

SST Stock Price Activity: System1 shares were down 14.46% at $2.84 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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