Newly listed Xanadu Quantum Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNDU) shares climbed on Thursday as investors cheered the company's debut on the Nasdaq.

XNDU stock is climbing. Compare Xanadu with a quantum competitor here.

Xanadu Brings the Full Quantum Stack

Xanadu is a photonic quantum computing company building a full-stack platform that spans hardware, software and quantum machine learning (QML) applications.

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Xanadu CEO Christian Weedbrook explained how the company's full stack, including its software component, sets Xanadu apart from the competition.

"We are building around photonics because we believe it offers a scalable path to fault-tolerant systems, and we combine that with leadership in software through PennyLane, which has created deep engagement with users and partners working on real quantum applications today," Weedbrook said.

Photo of CEO Christian Weedbrook courtesy of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Ltd.

Xanadu’s systems are designed to use light (photons) instead of superconducting qubits or trapped ions, a path Weedbrook argues is among the lowest-risk, most scalable routes to fault-tolerant, utility-scale quantum computers.

Alongside its hardware roadmap, Xanadu has invested heavily in software through its PennyLane framework and in one of the earliest dedicated QML teams, giving customers a way to prototype real applications today while the company races toward larger-scale systems.

Quantum Machine Learning

"We are exploring how quantum representations and transformations can reveal useful structure that classical approaches overlook, and how that can help us design better experiments, extract more insight, and learn more effectively from complex systems," Weedbrook told Benzinga.

"That is the exciting intersection of quantum theory and machine learning for us," he added.

The company emphasizes rigorous benchmarking against state-of-the-art classical models and is positioning its full stack—algorithms, QML, software and hardware — as the key to turning future fault-tolerant machines into practical, revenue-generating applications across simulation, optimization and AI-heavy workloads in sectors well beyond defense.

"Our focus is clear: build the hardware path we believe scales best while building the software and application layer now so that partners are ready to capture value as larger systems come online," Weedbrook said.

Partnerships with Lockheed, AMD, Rolls-Royce and More

Xanadu's systems and software are already being used by a broad set of commercial and government partners including AMD, Rolls-Royce, Tower Semiconductor, Applied Materials, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Volkswagen, Toyota Research Institute of North America and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.

Looking ahead, Xanadu is building a quantum data center architecture with plans to deploy quantum data centers globally around 2029–2030 and to offer individual quantum server racks so partners can stand up their own next-generation data centers.

XNDU Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Xanadu stock jumped 15% to close at $11.50 in its first day of trading on Friday.

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